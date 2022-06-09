ATLANTA, IL. - When someone mentions how much they love to visit tiny Atlanta, don't look at them like they're crazy – they're talking about Atlanta, Illinois.

This little village in Central Illinois has the most picturesque small streetscape anywhere on Route 66, but still, too many I-55 travelers zoom right by its yellow smiley-face water tower and its Exit #140 off-ramp. Atlanta's charming village history had long been recognized – mainly by Atlanta and by Logan County residents and by Abe Lincoln, who walked its streets more than once. But its fame as a revitalized stop along the original Mother Road mushroomed in the 2010s after Library Board member Bill Thomas realized they had a Route 66 gem of an attraction that just needed a little polishing.

Thomas and his colleagues realized the key to Atlanta's tourism success was right outside their door – Arch Street – which was once the original U.S. Highway 66. The Library Board took on the restoration of the Palms Grill Cafe, a popular 1930s-1960s cafe and bus stop in the north half of the Downey Building. Sadly, the cafe's original vintage fixtures had been disposed of by the next occupant after the cafe closed in the 1960s. The Downey Building, donated by the family of the previous owner, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004, and the Palms Grill Cafe, re-created from one surviving interior photograph and some local memories, reopened (after 40 some years) in 2009. Waitresses in retro uniforms, '40s tunes playing, and the ambiance of the meticulously-restored cafe interior brought locals and Route 66 travelers in for blue plate specials and pie.

The restaurant management group closed the cafe permanently during the pandemic, but there is good news for those who want to return to the Palms Grill for a sweet treat! Missy's Sweet Shoppe located inside the Palms Grill Café will officially open on June 10. They will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 8 am-4 pm during the summer. (The soft opening will be held June 2 from 8 am to 4 pm.)

The other half of the Downey Building is home to the Atlanta History Museum, an amazing collection of memorabilia, photos, military uniforms, and other collections. The first home of the museum was in the unique octagonal 1903 Atlanta Public Library, home to community gatherings and public programs, and an important photo op for those doing Route 66. Three other museums, murals painted by the Walldogs, shops, and restaurants also await visitors. Just two blocks from Route 66 sits the charming Colaw Rooming House, a highly-rated bed-and-breakfast.

Across the street is Atlanta's Art Park, a pleasant spot to sit in the shade or view hand-painted interpretations of Route 66 shields. Also on that block is Atlanta's “biggest” attraction, standing at about 17 feet tall, a giant Muffler Man by the name of “Tall Paul” Bunyon, gently holding a large hot dog! Bunyon was purchased in Cicero, Illinois, when Bunyon's Hot Dog Stand closed and was trucked to Atlanta on a trailer in 2003 and once more placed in an upright position. “Tall Paul” didn't waste any time gaining fame standing in the tiny green space keeping watch over Atlanta's downtown. Looking a tad weatherworn at the moment, Tall Paul is scheduled to be repainted in June.

Actually, there is one other “giant” in Atlanta, but it's been there since 1903! That is the J. H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum – in fact, it's the only fully-restored wooden grain elevator in Illinois. There are informational panels on the grounds for self-guided outside tours of this tall structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The revitalized downtown brought Route 66 travelers and tour groups to Atlanta, and the charming Americana streetscape graced magazine covers and social media pages. But as with everything else, the pandemic took its toll on travel and tourism businesses.

But now, the 2022 tourism season has already begun in Atlanta with the “Kick-off the Summer” Cruise-In in May. But not to worry, more cruise-ins are scheduled throughout the summer; check the dates at www.atlantaillinois.org/discoveratlanta/pages /events.

In July, Christmas decorations will go up for the 2nd annual Market Weekend on Route 66 (July 23-24) in conjunction with “Christmas in July.” Thirty-five-plus vendors in downtown Atlanta on Arch Street will display their wares, as well as inside the buildings.

"We are looking to drive right into 'Summer of the Car' here in Atlanta. We are excited to host many opportunities to cruise in on our Historic Route 66, enjoy fun events, shop, eat, drink, and be merry,” said Atlanta Tourism Director Whitney Ortiz. “After all, we are known for welcoming visitors to Atlanta with a smile. We can't wait to welcome you to town this summer!"

Cheryl Eichar-Jett is the author of numerous books and articles about Route 66. Find her at www.route66chick.com and www.cheryleicharjett.com.

