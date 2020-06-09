EDWARDSVILLE - The second weekend in June would normally hold the Annual Route 66 Festival. Edwardsville Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Take a Drive Scavenger Hunt to help fill the spot of that canceled event this year. Print off the hunt list and travel around the community anytime between Friday, June 12th, and Sunday, June 14th to hunt for all the topics on the list. Take photos and earn prizes! Community-supported prizes! But most of all, have fun with your family or friends. That is the true goal.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, the scavenger hunt will have five great prizes to win. All prize packages are comprised of gift cards purchased from local businesses. This scavenger hunt is a win-win for the participants and the local business community, in that way!

Fastest to the Finish Prize is a $50 value and goes to the first group to upload their entry form completed with all 30 regular topic photos and all 10 extra entry photos. The entry form will mark the time and date submitted.

Best In Show Prize has a $75 value and will go to the group that has the most votes for their decorated car. Each group that decorates their car and uploads their photo will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page where voting will take place to get the most “Likes” and win this great prize package.

Scavenger Hunt Prizes will be awarded through a drawing from all entries of the completed list (at least 27 of the 30) and any extra entries earned from the “Extra Credit” list. The top prize package is worth $125. There are two smaller prize packages worth $75 and $50 each.

The picture-taking scavenger hunt has 40 total topics/items on a list that will be released on Friday, June 12th at 3:00 PM on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page and their website page. Each team then hits the road to find things around the community that fit the “hint” on the list and takes a photo. You can complete the first portion of this hunt in any surrounding community and you don’t have to be from Edwardsville to participate. You need to find at least 27 of the 30 main topics/items over the entire weekend and then upload those photos to your entry form online by the deadline of 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 14th. Use the link found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the website to upload your photos to your entry form. That easy! There is an extra credit category of 10 items that are specific to the Edwardsville city limits. Those uploaded photos will get you an extra entry in the drawing for each one you complete.

“We are always looking for ways to get people out having fun in our wonderful community. Now, during these different social-distancing times, we find ourselves having to get even more creative,” said Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. “This is a great way to encourage people to have fun and to really look and see the community around us.”

This is free to participate in and hopefully will become an annual event as part of the Route 66 festivities if the response is positive.

Follow Edwardsville Park and Recreation on their @EdwardsvilleParksAndRec Facebook page for more information.

