HIGHLAND – The Highland Arts Council presents its ninth Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages 13 to 103. Whether you are an artist, want to learn to play ukulele, enjoy playing with artistic supplies or are simply an art enthusiast, Art of Soul has something for you.

Participants will meet on Thursdays beginning February 17 through March 17 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Social Hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar Street, Highland, IL. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific arts medium. All materials will be provided for each class, except for a rental fee if you take the ukulele class. You will go home with at least one project from each workshop. You’ll discover how to capture creative ideas step by step and build on those experiences.

Session I: Sarah Walker will share her skills in watercolor magnets on Thursday, February 17 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Sarah is a professional artist from Highland. She serves on the Highland Arts Council and has a Master of Fine Arts degree from SIUE.

Session II: Have you always wanted to play the ukulele? Angelina McLaughlin-Heil will show you how on Thursday, February 24 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Angelina teaches at and owns the Highland Music School. She is active with the Highland Arts Council and has shared her talents with us at Art in the Park. If you plan to attend this class, there is a $20 rental fee for the ukulele, and you must be signed up with the fee before that evening. Thanks to Halpin Music for sponsoring the class.

Session III: On Thursday, March 3 from 7 pm – 9 pm, Peg Bellm, a professional artist, will help you create a catch-all (vase, pencil holder, eye-glass holder) with a magnet or Velcro to place where you need it most. Peggy Bellm creates unique items using polymer clay and is an award-winning artist at Art in the Park.

Session IV: Paulette Todd, artist and teacher, will share her techniques for painting with pastels on Thursday, March 10 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Paulette regularly teaches classes in her business, Kids Art Club and has organized the Kids Kreation area of Art in the Park for many years. She will be offering her line of note cards which are reproductions of her original art.

Session V: Drawing can be intimidating. On March 17 from 7 pm – 9 pm, Lynnette Schuepbach will help you to see objects as a combination of circles and ovals. Connect or draw around the simple shapes and the results are amazing. Lynnette has illustrated seven children’s books and is president of Highland Arts Council.

The cost of the entire expansive five-week experience is $40 for members. All materials are included in this cost except for the $20 rental fee if you choose to take the ukulele class. If you’ve always wanted to experiment with artistic expression or learn to unblock your flow of creativity, Art of Soul is just what you need. We promise a fun-filled experience.

Register online at https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-of-soul/ , or by paper which can be found online or call 618-558-0054.

About the Highland Arts Council

The Highland Arts Council actively promotes the arts in the community of Highland through a variety of activities and projects. The Highland Arts Council provides a showcase for local artists and an educational opportunity for many members of the community to be exposed to the arts. The Highland Arts Council enriches people’s lives though the appreciation of the arts and providing educational opportunities involved with the arts. The Highland Arts Council is always looking for new and exciting ways to promote all areas of the arts as well as providing budding artists, both young and old, with new and creative ways to showcase their art.

