The Hawthorn, New Event Space & Concert Hall, Unveils Grand Opening & First Concert Coming To St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS - The Hawthorn, St. Louis’ newest live music and events venue, is excited to announce its Grand Opening & first concert that will be coming to Downtown West St. Louis. The new space, located at 2225 Washington Avenue, is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on November 3 and is currently taking bookings for events including midsize concerts, galas, weddings, and corporate events.

Independent country music duo, Muscadine Bloodline, will be taking the stage on November 18 as The Hawthorn’s first large-scale concert in the newly renovated space. The band’s latest album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Chart and their energetic live shows continue to draw large crowds all over the country.

This concert is one of several new events being announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to announce the Grand Opening for this unique event space in St. Louis and we’re looking forward to many more big announcements to come,” said co-owner Josh Billue.“Some of the events that will be coming this winter have never been in St. Louis before, so we’re excited to bring people in this area something new.”

The Hawthorn is a mid-sized venue with a standing capacity of around 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 500 people for theater-style seating. The venue space is more than 10,000 square feet with two full-service bars, three hospitality suites, with banquet, theater, and cocktail seating available.

The Hawthorn is managed by Marathon Live, a full-service venue management company that operates several other multi-use venues across the country including its flagship location in Nashville, Tennessee. Marathon Live will provide all elements of event management for The Hawthorn, from ticketing to staffing and operations.

“Our goal for each market we enter is to work with local and national partners to produce exciting, unique events in each community,” said Marathon Live Communications Director Jeremy Hicks. “It’s also gratifying to be part of revitalizing Downtown West St. Louis, while also offering a new, versatile type of event space that will be one-of-a-kind. We can host everything from very elegant events in this space to high-energy concerts so it will be fun to see the building come to life.”

The Hawthorn’s Grand Opening event will take place on November 3 at 2225 Washington Avenue in St. Louis. For more information about booking an event, go to TheHawthornSTL.com.

