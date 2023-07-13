ALTON - Listed as the “home-town favorites” The Harmans Bluegrass will open up for famous country music star Mo Pitney at this year’s first annual Foster Fest held at The Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility on Saturday, July 29th.

Tickets for the show are $20 pre-ordered or $25 at the door. The show begins at 7 p.m. while doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be found at www.fosterfestalton.com.

The Harmans Bluegrass has been playing music for a long time, to say the least. Through many iterations, the group just celebrated 45 years of their annual show played at Lewis and Clark Community College earlier this year.

Mo Pitney, a Nashville recording artist, has been named an “Artist To Watch” by Rolling Stone and Billboard.

He has amassed a following of 217,000 on Facebook and has over 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Pitney has seen past success with his latest albums, especially 2016’s Behind This Guitar and 2020’s Ain’t Lookin’ Back.

Join the Harman family and Mo Pitney for a night of bluegrass and country music and even enjoy some food trucks such as Off The Walls Tacos, Fia Pizza, and others Saturday, July 29th at 7 p.m.

The Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility is located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton. Any questions regarding the show, feel free to reach out to Brenda Boston at 618-210-7413.

