GODFREY – A yearly tradition returns to Hathaway Hall on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College on Jan. 14. It will be the 45th Annual Harman Bluegrass Concert, this year with special guests That Dalton Gang.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered over the phone with Lori Cummins at 618-259-0991.

This concert has consistently sold out the 1,000-seat theatre so guests are advised to buy tickets as soon as possible.

The show has been held every January since 1978 with various guest acts. The show originated with the first-generation talents of Mike, sister Lori, and brother Bull, and continues today with the second generation.

The second-generation band consists of Mike, his wife Stacy, and their three boys Mark on guitar, Jeff on bass, and Johnny on mandolin. All five are on vocals. They will be joined on stage by Corrina and Jeremy Stephens a duet out of Nashville.

The Harman’s will go on first before That Dalton Gang, made up of Cheyenne Dalton on mandolin, Wyatt Harman on bass, Jimmy Meyer on guitar, and Mason Ruble on banjo.

That Dalton Gang is a popular music choice in southern Missouri, and they play frequently in and around the Branson area including at Silver Dollar City.

Wyatt Harman is Bull’s son who was in the original Harman Trio. The two bands have always been close friends.

A special finale is planned at the concert with everyone joining in on stage and playing a few songs together.

About Harman Bluegrass

The Harman’s recorded and produced their debut CD Continuous Play which was released in August 2004. In January 2006, the Harman’s released their second CD entitled Garden In My life , penned by the late Harley Allen, one of Nashville’s well-known songwriters in country and bluegrass circles. Featured on this CD are great bluegrass musicians such as Alison Krauss, Mike Cleveland four-time world fiddle champion, and Jeff Guernsey, a nine-year veteran of Vince Gill’s Band. In 2008 the Harman’s released two more CDs - All Prayed Up is the first all-gospel recording with guests Stuart Duncan on fiddle and Brent Truitt on mandolin - Timeless And True with guests Stuart Duncan and Michael Cleveland, both on fiddles, Brent Truitt on mandolin, and guest vocalist Alison Krauss. In 2011 the Harman’s released The Auctioneer, with guest vocalists, Alison Krauss and Morgan Pitney, also featuring fiddle player, Jim VanCleve, and dobro player, Randy Kohrs. The most recent album, In The Time That You Gave Me, was released in 2016, with guest vocalists Alison Krauss and Mo Pitney

The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel, and various types of music. “Entertaining you is our goal and is as much fun for us as the music we play.”

Mike was a Rounder recording artist and a member of the Alison Krauss Union Station Band from 1986 to 1990. During this time, Mike performed at the Grand Ole’ Opry and recorded on the Grammy-nominated Two Highways album and on the platinum seller Now That I’ve Found You-A Collection by Alison Krauss.

