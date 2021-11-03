ALTON - After a hiatus last year due to Covid closures, the Riverbender Community Center (RBCC) will again open its doors for the annual Holiday Open House and this year, the event will be made bigger than ever before with the addition of The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway!

Riverbender.com and Hit-N-Run Convenience Stores have partnered this holiday season to make the re-opening of the Community Center extra special. With a generous donation of $25,000 in toys, Riverbender.com and Hit-N-Run will ensure that every young child attending the Open House will receive a free toy. “Hit-N-Run has always been a huge supporter of the youth in this community and the Riverbender Community Center so they were an obvious choice as a partner for this endeavor,” said John Hentrich, Riverbender.com. “We are both elated to be able to provide toys during the holidays for the young children in our community.”

Aside from The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway, the Holiday Open House will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday-themed craft, Balloon POP, games, a bake sale, hot cocoa, holiday music, and more.

“The Holiday Open House has always been a great event, bringing families together to enjoy all of the amenities that the Riverbender Community Center has to offer,” says Lucinda Lowe, Riverbender Community Center Board President. “Our volunteers are excited to again fill the Community Center with families and bring the center back to life. This will be the first time since March 2020 that the RBCC will open its doors.”

Guests are encouraged to hop on the trolley for a free ride from the tree lighting or walk over to the Community Center for the annual celebration, which has filled people with holiday cheer for many years. There is no admission charge. The event will take place on November 19, 2021 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm at the Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton.

The Riverbender Community Center is now open for rentals and is looking forward to providing weekend youth programming shortly after the holidays. Rentals can be reserved on the RBCC website: https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org.

For more information about The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway, please visit RiverBenderCommunityCenter.org/ToyGiveaway.

