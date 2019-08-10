Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Market in Edwardsville was founded in 1997 by a committee made up of local business people and residents. The Goshen Market has many vendors, musicians, demonstrators, and community tables.

There are around 50 vendors at times. The vendors range from crafts to produce. The Goshen Market is pet-friendly so you can bring your pets.

The Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday throughout the appointed season, rain or shine.

