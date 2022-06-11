EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based litigation firm, The Gori Law Firm, recently added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm. Wykoff joins the firm’s Medicare and liens division, to assist in resolving liens on behalf of clients.

Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff served as prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years. She specialized in felony cases involving reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counseling death/great bodily harm.

“Katie will make a great addition to our team in the Medicare and liens department,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Her knowledge, experience and temperament as a prosecutor, as well as her health law training, will add to our strengths as a firm and allow us to better serve our clients in this division.”

Wykoff was born and raised in Granite City, Illinois. She completed her undergraduate degree at Fontbonne University with a major in English and double minor in communication and sociology. She then went on to attend law school at St. Louis University School of Law, graduating with certificates in health and employment law.

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

