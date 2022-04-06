EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced that Madeline Dixon has joined the firm as an attorney. Dixon will be working in the firm’s New Orleans office, located at 909 Poydras Street, Suite 2195.

Born and raised in Shreveport, La., Dixon has always had an interest in the pursuit of justice. Upon graduating from Louisianan State University with a degree in political science, she then earned her Juris Doctor from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2019. Since her admittance to the Louisiana Bar, Dixon has practiced law in New Orleans, working in the areas of personal injury, immigration, family law, workers’ compensation and criminal law. At The Gori Law Firm, her primary focus will be to fight for families who have negatively been affected by asbestos exposure, helping them to receive the compensation they deserve.

“We are always excited to add new faces to our team and believe Madeline will make a great addition to our asbestos litigation practice in New Orleans,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Her expertise, paired with her compassion and commitment to clients, will make her an asset to the firm.”

To learn more about the attorneys of The Gori Law Firm, or the firm as a whole, visit www.gorilaw.com

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

