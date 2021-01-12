EDWARDSVILLE – Despite the challenges faced in previous year, The Gori Law Firm, which celebrated its 12th anniversary this past summer, has continued to expand and represent clients as one of the leading women owned and led asbestos litigation firms in the country.

In January 2021, the firm opened a new office in Belleville, Illinois, located at 6 East Washington St. Just steps away from the St. Clair County Courthouse, the space offers greater convenience and accessibility for the firm’s St. Clair County attorneys and their clients.

In addition, The Gori Law Firm has made strides in its 12 years in business, claiming a spot as one of the region’s largest employers and earning nearly $3 billion in settlements and awards.

Beth Gori, principal partner and owner of the firm, has helped guide the practice in 2020 with a renewed commitment to the community and the many people the firm employs.

“Like many businesses throughout the region, we have worked to keep our staff employed at full capacity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes taking advantage of the Federally-funded PPP Loan program, allowing flexible time to work from home, flexible in-office hours, and shifting our practice to working with clients and the courts remotely where possible,” said Gori. “Many of our people are irreplaceable. While the past year has seen a rise in unemployment throughout the region, we are grateful that we were able to retain our full staff.”

Managing Partner Sara Salger, who joined The Gori Law firm as one of its first attorneys in 2008, is proud of how far the firm has come in twelve years, especially given the circumstances surrounding the last year.

“We now have clients and attorneys throughout the country, and all of them have contributed to our success. With nearly 200 employees and now eight locations, with the addition of the Belleville office, we’re confident in our ability to provide continued results,” said Salger. “As we settle into 2021 we will also remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our communities and doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of the virus so that we can all thrive for years to come.”

Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, The Gori Law Firm has helped thousands of people recover compensation for personal losses as a result of asbestos exposure. The firm has also expanded its practice over the years, now handling cases related to personal injury, commercial litigation, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation, workers’ compensation and real estate law.

For more information on The Gori Law Firm, to contact an attorney or schedule an appointment, please visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

