EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based law firm, The Gori Law Firm, again partnered with Global Brew Tap House on Sept. 14 to co-host a Late Summer Luau-themed fundraiser in Edwardsville City Park. Today, they announced that the event raised $30,000 for mesothelioma research. $15,000 was raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Hawaii, and various other activities and vendors. The Gori Law Firm stated they would match the event’s earnings, with total proceeds donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF) equaling $30,000.

MARF is a nonprofit charity organization dedicated to supporting families and victims of mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs and abdomen. The main cause of mesothelioma in the United States is exposure to asbestos.

“Once again, our community came together for a fun event and great cause,” commented Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “Spreading awareness for this cause and MARF’s efforts is very important to us, and it’s also rewarding to see so many of our community members show up to support our efforts, either through sponsorships, attending the event, or by buying a raffle ticket. The event takes a lot of work and we are thankful for all of the volunteers, friends and staff, including Global Brew, that help to make it a success every year.”

The event could not have been possible without its generous sponsors. This year’s sponsors included Luau Sponsor, Lanier Law Firm, and Lokani Sponsors Pohlman USA, FCB Banks and Stifel Financial Services. Hobson & Bradley, The Malawy Team and Town and Country Bank were Waikiki Sponsors with Furlong Printing as an Ohana Sponsor. Cork Tree Creative, Inc. also signed on as the Road to Hana Sponsor.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

