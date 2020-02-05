EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce that two of the firm’s partners, Chris Layloff and Jason Steinmeyer, have been honored for obtaining the highest reported asbestos verdict in the State of Missouri for 2019 according to Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly. Layloff and Steinmeyer obtained an $8.433 million verdict against the Ford Motor Company for their clients, Al and Pam Bennett.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Mr. Bennett was employed as a mechanic at Ford, Mercury and Lincoln automobile dealerships from the 1960s to the 1980s. While working at the dealerships, Mr. Bennett was exposed to asbestos through his regular contact with brakes, gaskets, clutches and OEM replacement parts. This asbestos exposure eventually led to Mr. Bennett’s pleural mesothelioma diagnosis in his right lung.

Organized by Missouri Lawyers Media, Layloff and Steinmeyer were honored at the Missouri Lawyers Awards 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. “While we appreciate being recognized for our work, we’re just happy that we were able to get justice for Al and Pam,” said Chris Layloff, partner at The Gori Law Firm. Steinmeyer added, “Chris and I, along with everyone at our firm, fight hard for our clients. Justice was delivered, and the recognition for a ‘job well done’ is just an added bonus.”

About The Gori Law Firm

