EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, based in Edwardsville, Ill., recently announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award. The winners were announced on February 1 at the 2022 Top Workplaces National Celebration virtual event. More than 1,100 companies, including the firm, were recognized.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are based solely on feedback gathered by employees through surveys issued by Energage, a Philadelphia-based workplace survey and performance Certified B Corporation. The surveys measure aspects of the workplace environment such as performance, engagement, leadership and connection, among others. Energage also issues regional surveys, including one for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces, who announced its list of winners featuring The Gori Law Firm in June of 2021.

“We are incredibly honored to be both regionally and nationally recognized as a top workplace,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “This is an exciting achievement for our firm, and we are thankful to all of our employees in our offices across the country for participating in the surveys and for being part of our team.”

The Gori Law Firm has nearly 200 employees spread throughout 10 offices nationwide, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Orlando and New Orleans. In addition to being one of the top filers of asbestos litigation cases for several years, the firm is also well known for its community involvement outside the courtroom, donating nearly $300,000 to nonprofits in 2021 and encouraging team participation in local events and organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 2022 Top Workplaces USA announcement marks the first time organizations will receive national recognition for their efforts to make the workplace a positive and engaging environment for all.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit: www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm. To learn more about Top Workplaces USA, visit: https://topworkplaces.com/.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: