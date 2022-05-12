The Gori Law Firm Launches New Philanthropic Initiative

EDWARDSVILLE – In an effort to further its philanthropic efforts, The Gori Law firm announced the launch of its new internal giving initiative, Gori Gives. In 2021, the firm donated almost $300,000 to 90 different local community groups and nonprofit organizations. To continue this momentum, the program is designed to encourage staff involvement in community service and hands-on volunteer work for nonprofit organizations, locally, regionally, nationally – and even globally.

“Our firm’s philanthropic mission is to empower our employees to invest their time and energy into helping others,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “Each of us has certain skills and abilities, and we want those to go toward not only assisting with our legal capabilities, but also making a positive difference in the world.”

While the firm participates in various charities and events throughout the year, such as the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, Edwardsville Criterium and Belleville’s Art on the Square Festival, Gori Gives offers PTO incentives for community service time done outside the office. The firm will also offer opportunities for large, group-centered volunteer activities for local organizations.

“The program is just one of the many ways we want to continue our involvement in the community,” said Beth Gori, principal partner and owner of the firm. “Despite the challenges of the past two years, The Gori Law Firm has made it a priority to give however and whenever we can. We are fortunate to have this new platform to help us do that.”

With many summer events just around the corner, the firm anticipates several opportunities for service outings, collection drives, fundraising events and other means to donate to non-profits and organizations in need

For more information about The Gori Law Firm and its commitment to community giving, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

