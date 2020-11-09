EDWARDSVILLE – In the spirit of giving, The Gori Law Firm has launched it’s annual Giving Thanks Promotion to recognize the exceptional efforts and passion of teachers and educators across the country.

Throughout the entire month of November, the nationwide, women-led asbestos litigation firm is inviting participants to nominate deserving teachers for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. Winners will be selected from a random drawing, and a total of 50 gift cards will be awarded.

“This has been a year filled with uncertainty, yet despite everything, our teachers have continued to provide their students with fun and engaging educational experiences,” said Sara Salger, managing partner. “Many teachers have been juggling a wide-range of teaching formats, from virtual learning to in-person instruction, and in some cases a mix of both. There are some extraordinary individuals deserving to be recognized for their efforts, and we’re happy to celebrate these educators in this year’s Giving Thanks Promotion.”

To nominate a teacher for this promotion, those interested can visit www.gorilaw.com/Giving-Thanks.shtml to fill out an electronic submission form describing why they believe their favorite teacher should be nominated. Nominators can choose to give their name or remain anonymous.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm and the Giving Thanks Promotion, please visit www.gorilaw.com or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGoriLawFirm or Instagram @thegorilawfirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

