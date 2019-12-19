EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, specifically attorneys Randy Gori, Chris Layloff and Ron Motil, filed an additional complaint on Dec. 19, 2019, regarding the ongoing Metro East Sanitary District (MESD) litigation. The firm alleges that the Metro East Sanitary District was negligent in its responsibilities to keep sewage out of residents’ homes that resulted on Aug. 12, 2019. Nearly one hundred plaintiffs have now joined the suit against MESD.

“We’re a local firm, and many of our attorneys, including a few on this case, have personal connections to Granite City,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We are focused on the underlying issue of what caused the August flooding and who is responsible for the overwhelming damages our clients have incurred. Having nearly a hundred plaintiffs included in our additional complaint speaks to the gravity of this litigation.”

On Aug. 12, 2019, a rainstorm and alleged negligence by MESD caused hundreds of homes, cars and businesses to become inundated with flood waters and sewage.

The statute of limitations for this lawsuit is six months from the date of the incident. This is a period of time prescribed by statute which limits, in certain cases, the time for filing a claim. The Gori Law Firm will not be able to add individuals to this lawsuit after Feb. 10, 2020.

Those affected are encouraged to call 618-767-5937 to speak with someone from The Gori Law Firm.

