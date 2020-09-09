EDWARDSVILLE - Remaining strong in its commitment to the community and as one of the area’s larger employers, The Gori Law Firm celebrated its 12th anniversary this summer and its new women-led leadership of Beth Gori, principal partner and owner, and Sara Salger, managing partner.

Located in Edwardsville, Ill., The Gori Law Firm has seen significant growth in its 12 years in operation. Now one of the top filers of asbestos cases in the country, The Gori Law Firm has expanded throughout the St. Louis region but also into other markets, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, Washington, D.C. and New York City. With nearly 200 employees, including 45 attorneys and approximately 150 support staff members, the firm has recovered more than $3 billion in settlements for clients across the country.

Beth Gori, principal partner and owner of the firm, has helped guide the practice in 2020 with a renewed commitment to the community and the many people the firm employs. “I am so proud to be helping lead an organization like the Gori Law Firm which I believe employs some of the very best attorneys and staff in our field.” Gori continued, “Like many businesses throughout the region, we are doing whatever possible to keep our staff employed at full capacity, this includes taking advantage of the Federally-funded PPP Loan program that helped so many businesses during COVID-19, allowing flexible time to work from home, flexible in-office hours, and shifting our practice to working with clients and the courts remotely where possible” said Gori. “We are just like every other business in that payroll is a large percentage of our expenses and many of our people are irreplaceable so we are doing all we can to make the smartest decisions for the firm and our Gori Law family. COVID-19 has taken a toll on the region in terms of unemployment so we are grateful that we were able to retain our full staff.”

The Gori Law Firm is now one of the top filers of asbestos litigation in the country. In addition to expanding its footprint across the United States, The Gori Law Firm has also expanded its practice areas over the years to include personal injury, commercial litigation, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation, worker’s compensation and real estate law.

Sara Salger, one of the firm’s first attorneys when it was established in 2008, is now managing partner. Salger says, “The atmosphere at The Gori Law Firm has always been one focused on people. By hiring and retaining the best team, we have found success and results for our clients. People like to feel cared for and respected and as a team we certainly respect our clients, the struggle they are going through and have the resolve needed to get them the financial compensation they deserve for the challenges they are facing.”

The Gori Law Firm locally is known for its generous support of the community and has given more than $3 million back to nearly 200 charities. Salger added, “We remain dedicated to helping the local community and take our role as a corporate citizen seriously. We are proud that our success has and will continue to translate to great generosity in the communities we serve.”

Looking forward, The Gori Law Firm is poised for growth and success in the coming years. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, please visit gorilaw.com.

