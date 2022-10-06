EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced that Chad Mooney has joined the firm’s Edwardsville location as the newest attorney. Mooney’s primary area of practice is mass tort litigation, and he looks forward to joining the Gori Law team.

Mooney received his Bachelor of Arts at the Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and went on to earn his juris doctorate from the Ohio Northern University College of Law. He is a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, American Association for Justice, and the St. Clair County Bar Association. Upon graduating from law school, Mooney worked at a boutique law firm in St. Clair County, Illinois, focused solely on injured victims and their families. While there, he represented plaintiffs in a variety of areas of personal injury, including sexual harassment, racial discrimination, medical malpractice, product liability, and consumer class actions.

“As The Gori Law Firm continues to expand, we look to add outstanding attorneys such as Chad to the team,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Chad is proficient in several areas of law, and we know his expertise will be a great addition to our team and our clients alike.”

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm,visitwww.gorilaw.comor call toll-free at 877-456-5419.