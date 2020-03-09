EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce the selection of several attorneys to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Top 40 Under 40 for Illinois: Amy Gabriel, Tanja Engelhardt and Chris Layloff were selected for inclusion to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and David Aubrey, Jason Epps, Christina Hutchins, Wendy Julian and Sara Salger were selected for inclusion to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 for Illinois.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

“As a firm, we’re honored to have many of our attorneys recognized by The National Trial Lawyers,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “From up-and-coming lawyers to veteran litigators, we have the skill set to help our clients with any of their legal needs.”

With the selection of these attorneys by The National Trial Lawyers, they have shown that they exemplify superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as trial lawyers. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multiphase process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research. As The National Trial Lawyers is an essential source of networking and information for trial attorneys throughout the nation, the final result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding trial lawyers chosen to represent their state or region.

To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit www.thenationaltriallawyers.org.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

