MASCOUTAH, IL - The Good Traveler announced the launch of a new pilot program in partnership with environmental nonprofit organizations throughout the country. Individuals and businesses now have the option and opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their air travel through mileage-based charitable donations to hyper-local projects working to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Pilot partners include San Diego Foundation (San Diego, CA), Weed Warriors Nature Stewards Program (Seattle, WA), Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities (Jackson, WY), Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers (New York, NY), and HeartLands Conservancy (Southwestern Illinois), with additional partners coming soon.

HeartLands Conservancy is the participating non-profit organization most closely located to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has an established partnership with The Good Traveler as an Aviation Partner and is proud to both practice and promote more sustainable air travel.

Public consciousness of the environmental impact of flying grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that travel has resumed and is nearing pre-pandemic levels, The Good Traveler wants to give travelers climate positive offset options through the purchase of certified carbon offsets or by donating locally to impact home or destination communities. It only takes about one minute to sign up online at https://flymidamerica.com/traveler/good-traveler-program/. The website now features the option to create a profile and save traveler offsetting preference - certified carbon offsets as the site has always offered, or a tax-deductible donation to any one of the environmental nonprofit partners.

“This latest pilot program The Good Traveler is offering provides an opportunity to bring two local organizations together in a way that continues to enhance our communities,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “Passengers flying through MidAmerica Airport now have an additional option to offset the impact of their air travel and help protect our environment by choosing to support HeartLands Conservancy, headquartered right here in our backyard.”

This new initiative will enable The Good Traveler to offer its customers a great way to support organizations they connect with locally, be environmentally responsible, and leave the world a better place.

“We are honored to continue and expand our membership in The Good Traveler program and provide passengers utilizing MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with another innovative way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also supporting a great nonprofit, like neighboring HeartLands Conservancy here in Southern Illinois,” said Airport Director Bryan Johnson.

The Good Traveler was founded in 2015 by San Diego International Airport (SAN) to help both airports and travelers reduce their carbon footprint. Today, the program has grown to include more than 20 airports, airlines, and fixed-base operators (FBOs) that operate at airports. The program works with these aviation partners to give travelers the ability to purchase certified carbon offsets. All offset funds support emissions-reducing projects in North America that are third-party verified to be of the highest quality. The Good Traveler is currently managed by Jet-Set Offset, a sustainable aviation company that provides the program with transparent, research-based carbon calculations.

“We are excited for this new initiative, because we believe in the power of choice and the ability for travelers to make a difference in the industry,” said Anna Ford, Jet-Set Offset Co-Founder and CEO.

More information about each local Nonprofit Partner can be found at thegoodtraveler.org/projects.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport and North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

