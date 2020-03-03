ALTON - It is rare for Alton Little Theater to award a Golden Ticket for Lifetime Free Admission but recently two patrons for 55 years - Richard and Wilma Stinnett - were recognized at the theater with the honor.

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox and Artistic Director Kevin Frakes presented the couple the Golden Ticket. Richard and Wilma also have been married for 55 years and through the entire time, they have been Alton Little Theater season ticket holders. The two still light up in love after five-a-half decades, a true inspiration to other married couples.

“We have many, many folks who have been continuous season tickets holders for 40, 45, 47 years, but they wrote a wonderful note about first coming to ALT when a show was just $3 and despite the fact that a season ticket costs slightly more than $80 now, they've still kept coming," Cox said. "We gifted them a "Lifetime" Free Admission and couples like Richard and Wilma and other long-married couples were honored during Kevin Frakes's Kenny Rogers Tribute in February on Rogers' song, 'Through The Years.'"

Cox continued: “It's a wonderful thing to be married 49 years. “I love seeing Richard and Wilma at Alton Little Theater and they were also the first couple to sit in the new 'box seats' that Kevin Frakes built to add to the seating options for those with mobility challenges - hopefully in the not-too-distant future, ALT will have a new space with no steps and just gentle ramps.”

