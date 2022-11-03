ALTON - For the first time in multiple months, the Alton Fire Department will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Fire Station 1 333 E. 20th Street in Alton.

"We are excited about having a blood drive here," Margaret Renken, the Alton Fire Department Office Manager, said. "We are hoping to see more donors sign up and give the gift of life. We used to have blood drives here for years, but COVID-19 changed things. We are hoping for strong attendance."

Renken also mentioned the Red Cross is encouraging appointments for the blood drive. The Red Cross number is 1-800-733-2737 or sign up on the Red Cross website.

The Red Cross will have a T-shirt giveaway and those who register also get a $10 E-Gift card. All donors who register must have a valid e-mail on file to receive the E-Gift Card.

