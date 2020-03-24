ALTON - The Gateway Resilience Fund is a fund that will provide short-term monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants, and shops in the St Louis area including Alton that is affected by closures and other circumstances.

The funds will consider covering personal, family, living and funeral expenses incurred as a result of the outbreak. The Gateway Resilience Fund will make direct grants to eligible applicants or pay their bills. In addition, there are also grants available for small businesses.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said the grants targeted at businesses are restricted to a very specific footprint in downtown St. Louis because of where the funding came from, but added: "We have been asked to encourage employees of Alton’s small businesses who have been impacted to apply."

McGibany also added that the Gateway organization is accepting donations if someone is in a position to make a contribution.

Article continues after sponsor message

Here is the where you can find the application to learn about the specific parameters: https://stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund/

McGibany said she will share similar resources as she learsn about them.

"If you hear of any other programs such as this please forward them to me and I would be happy to distribute the information," she explained.

Below is the link to fill out the applications: http://stlgives.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Gateway-Resilience-Fund-Application-fillable-3.23.20.pdf

More like this: