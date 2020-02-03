COLLINSVILLE – The closure of Interstate-255 between Interstates 64 and 55/70 for the next five months has started.

Today, the Illinois Department of Transportation is once again reminding the public to anticipate longer travel times and changes in traffic patterns. It’s not too late to start planning alternate routes on IDOT’s project website by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

IDOT said the closure is necessary to begin the first phase of repairs to a crumbling section of I-255 between Interstates 64 and 55/70. While I-64 and I-55/70 will be the primary detour, the following alternate routes are recommended: Illinois 3, Illinois 15, Illinois 157, Illinois 158, Illinois 159 and Illinois 161. Public transportation and traveling during off-peak hours are encouraged as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the first few days of the closure, IDOT also will be closely monitoring traffic conditions and adding additional signage and control devices as necessary.

The overall project consists of rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately 7 miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by I-64, with significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades. Once the section north of I-64 is finished this summer, construction will shift to the section between I-64 and Illinois 15.

By closing I-255 to all traffic, the necessary repairs can be completed quicker, cheaper and safer.

The I-255 project is one of the first under Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

For news on this and other projects in IDOT’s District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter

More like this: