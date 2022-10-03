GODFREY - Join The Nature Institute for a magical evening of Halloween fun! Enchanted Forest will take place on October 21st from 6 – 9 pm. This family-friendly event will include a self-guided hike, a movie on the big screen, timed star shows in our pop-up planetarium dome, yard games, a cozy fire, and educational activities. Children will receive a passport to be stamped by all of the nocturnal animal characters that they meet along the trail. Every child will receive a bag of goodies in exchange for their completed passport! The entrance fee for this family fun event is $5 for everyone over the age of 2.

This event is perfect for families looking for a fun night of strolling through the forest and learning about animals. Children and adults can wear their Halloween costumes for the evening. Activities will be spread out along the paved Frog Trail, the skeet range, and around the lodge. Some partner organizations that will be participating include Treehouse Wildlife Center and the Great Rivers Museum.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, remarks, “Enchanted Forest is a timeless TNI tradition! We love hosting such a large part of the community for a festive night out on the trails.”

Again this year, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the night sky in TNI’s planetarium. Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator, will guide short explorations of the night sky. Schiber comments, “Once again, I am so excited to be able to give visitors, rain or shine, a view of the awesome night sky with our inflatable planetarium. If our visitors want to see more of the night sky, they should check out TNI’s Telescope Nights.”

Expect to walk about ¾ of a mile during the evening. The trail is stroller friendly and will be gently lighted for easier navigation.

To find more information about this event or others at TNI, contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930. Information can also be found at www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

