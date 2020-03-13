GODFREY: Beverly Farm will not allow visitors to our campus.

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm is not currently taking donations for resale and will only be open through the drive up.

The Equestrian Center will only be open for boarders.

Article continues after sponsor message

We have canceled our Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 4th and canceled all events for Family Weekend (April 24th – 26th).

Beverly Farm has canceled all tours from the community, as well as all volunteer opportunities on campus.

Applications for employment can be submitted at www.beverlyfarm.org – interviews will be set up as needed.

More like this: