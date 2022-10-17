TROY - "The Flagman's Mission Continues" volunteers have requested help to set up 1,500 flags and take them down for the Traveling Vietnam Wall Display. Help is needed for Tuesday, October 18, in Troy, for a patriotic display of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The takedown of the flags will be on Sunday, October 23.

The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall is being hosted at Truck Centers, Inc. Training Center, 2376 Formosa Road in Troy from October 20 to October 23. All are welcome to experience this 80 percent scale replica memorial in support and remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in combat during the Vietnam War. Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, the wall will remain open 24 hours a day until closing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. Locator services to find where the name of your loved one or Comrade on the wall will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staging for the motorcycle escort will be at the Pierron, IL., Exit 30 on I-70 from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, October 19. The rollout will be at 12:30 p.m. that day. The route will proceed via Highway 40 through Highland and St. Jacob and into Troy. The opening ceremony will be at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Flags will be set up at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18.

Volunteers are urged to meet at 2376 Formosa Road in Troy. Jeff Hastings, President of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display. Please bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help, rain or shine. Pickup trucks are most welcome and are very useful in taking the flags from the van to the setup locations. Volunteers should be age 12 and older.

Flags will be taken down starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23. Meet that day at 2 p.m. Hastings will provide instructions on how to prepare the flags to put back in the van. Pickup trucks are again most welcome. Again those assisting are encouraged to bring work gloves.

Normally set up and take down can be completed in about two to three hours.

Bring your cameras – the flags provide a lot of photo opportunities that can be shared with the family and others in the community. Volunteers are encouraged to show their support for the families and Comrades of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

Questions, call or text Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323 or contact Jim Beaver, our contact at Truck Centers, Inc., at 618-972-2114 or email jbeaver@truckcentersinc.com

For information about “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” please visit www.theflagmanmission.org

