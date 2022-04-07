ALTON - Madison County Urban League Inc's Board of Directors and Staff would like to announce the passing of its first President/CEO, Mr. Willie F. Walker, formerly of Godfrey, Illinois on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.

Willie F. WalkerMr. Walker was a stalwart member and leader in our community and was well respected by all. He remained active and involved in the Urban League as well as his church and community.

About the Madison County Urban League

The mission of the Madison County Urban League is to assist African Americans and disadvantaged persons to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. We accomplish this through interracial cooperation, advocacy and education.

