EDWARDSVILLE - If scenes from the upcoming 20th Century Fox production The Empty Man seem familiar to residents of Madison County, it is because a very notable landmark will be included.

The Madison County Courthouse is going to play a police station in the film. Madison County Public Relations and Communications Director Cynthia Ellis said filming at the courthouse will begin at 10 Thursday night. She said the county is being paid for use of the facility as well, because lighting and security will both be required. The studio will continue filming for a few days, also using the location of a house in Edwardsville as well as the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The Empty Man is an adaptation of a graphic novel written by Eisner Award-nominated Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Vanesa R. Del Rey, which has been adapted for filming by David Prior. It stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland and Virginia Kull. It is a crime drama thriller in which a trouble ex-cop searches for a missing girl.

