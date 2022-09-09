EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department made 11 DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day campaign. In addition, 26 seat belt citations were written, 7 of which occurred during nighttime hours. Other citations and arrests included:

  • 17 speeding citations
  • 3 registration citations
  • 2 uninsured motorists
  • 23 other citations

“As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists, pedestrians, and other road users,” said Lt. Barry Jones. “While enforcement campaigns like these save lives, there is still much to be done. Please help us spread the message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Labor Day traffic safety campaign.

The program was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

