EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it issued a total of 80 traffic citations and 165 warnings for hands-free law violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws to reduce traffic crashes and to save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this:

Edwardsville Police Release "Speeding Catches Up With You" Enforcement Results
Aug 4, 2025
Edwardsville Police Join Statewide Effort Against Impaired Driving
Jul 9, 2025
Maryville Police Join 200 Agencies in Holiday Traffic Safety Effort
Jul 15, 2025
Edwardsville Police Announce Main Street Safety Initiative July 18-20, 2025
Jul 17, 2025
Edwardsville Police Issue 61 Hands-Free Citations In April For Distracted Driving Awareness Month
May 1, 2025

 