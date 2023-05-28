GODFREY/BETHALTO - The Dugout is a CBD, Delta 8, vape and smoke shop with locations in Godfrey and Bethalto. Owner and Founder Kelsey Clark said The Dugout offers a wide range of products and has “something for everyone.”

Kelsey started the business after her husband, Bradley, was badly injured at his job and tried CBD products to treat his pain. Seeing how they helped him inspired her to share those and other products with the rest of the community.

“Instead of using pain medicines or anything, he used CBD products and so we started getting into that, and kind of just wanted to do the same thing to help other people,” she said.

Bradley added that The Dugout stands out from some of the other CBD, Delta 8, and vape shops around the area with their knowledgeable staff and partnership with a hemp farm.

“Most of the smoke shops in the area, they’re mainly just smoke shops … we carry a large variety of CBD products, not just smoke shop items and stuff like that,” Bradley said.

“We’re pretty knowledgeable on the CBD, we’re business partners with CNC Farms which is a hemp-growing farm, so we take pride in knowing the different products … for different things to help relieve pains and stress.”

The Dugout is located in Godfrey at 6001c Godfrey Road and in Bethalto at 204 W. Bethalto Drive. Both locations’ business hours are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

To learn more about The Dugout’s Godfrey location, call them at (618) 917-6970 or visit their Facebook page. To find out more about their Bethalto location, call them at (618) 818-5521 or visit their Facebook page.

