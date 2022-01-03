ALTON - Alton Little Theater's best wishes for a safe and heart-warming new year starts off with a new guideline and one of the best new Award-Winning Dramas on Stage.

From January 21st - 30th, The Cover Of Life by R. T. Robinson will feature a stellar cast under the direction of Brant McCance and will feature Devin Sadler, Kim Hillman, Corrine Jones, Kayla Burton, and newcomers Becca Peach, Amanda Arment, and Carolyn Bergdolt.

ALT is thrilled to welcome new talents to the stage and is pleased that the growing esteem for the off-Broadway revival of The Cover Of Life is gaining the attention of talented actresses and audiences alike.

As of January 2022, ALT will require proof of full vaccination for all performers, staff, and volunteers and audiences will still be asked to be masked during attendance.

Alton Little Theater has presented its share of "Southern Comedies" in its day but the history and authenticity of this World War II-inspired story, and a feature in the real "Life" Magazine circa 1943, will create a rich and memorable night of great theater at the ALT Showplace.

The premise is both simple and complex; five women share their lives and support each other in a small town in Louisiana. There are laughs; there are intense moments of heart-wrenching drama. In the end, all of the characters have experienced wonderful arcs and are not the same as when the play began. Fans of Steel Magnolias will love this play.

The grit of life on a farm trying to eke out a living while every young husband is off providing service to his country, not only draws in the interest of a New York Journalist, but will bring back so many memories for those audience members who can recall what life was suddenly like when nearly every young man 17-30 enlisted in World War II service.

Director McCance has taken some inspiration from the OBIE-winning New York staging and has constructed a set of transparent sparsity, allowing the characters to maintain priority focus, whether engaged in the rustic kitchen or writing letters in the living room. Indeed, letters to and from the three Cliffert "boys" are an anchor of the struggle the very young brides face in confronting the realities of hard work, pregnancy, and commitment.

Writer R. T. Robinson's words beautifully capture the longing and struggle we all face, and the twenty scenes that are staged across the span of very significant weeks will stay in the audience's memories for a long while.

Tickets are available by calling the ALT Box office at 618-462-3205 or online (http://www.altonlittletheater.org). A "flash sale" of a 4-show package is available until January 20th for just $60. Production photos will be available as soon as photographer Vernon Hamel recreates the now-famous photo of the servicemen held by their young and very different brides. The Cover Of Life will begin a new year of superb theater at the Alton Little Theater Showplace.

