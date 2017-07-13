ALTON - The Cookie Factory Bakery at Alton Square Mall was named the Small Business of the Month by the RiverBend Growth Association for July.

With a wide variety of treats the Cookie Factory Bakery has been a well recognized part of the community for several years.

Ran and operated by Linda McCormick, the Cookie Factory Bakery serves up more than their name would suggest. Aside from cookies and desserts there is a wide menu of sandwiches, salads, wraps, soups and breakfast.

