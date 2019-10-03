The City of Edwardsville Water Division is conducting the annual hydrant flushing program.

As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water hydrant s. This program began on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and will continue with Route 4, 5, & 6 next week.

The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 692-7535.

Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.

This annual maintenance program is very imported. It helps to ensure the delivery of high-quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.

East Union Street

Klein Street

North Main Street

Payne Street

Arcadia Street

North Buchanan Street

Highland Street

Douglas Avenue

Hanser Street

Cass Avenue

Wynona Street

Briggs Street

East Dunn Street

Abner Place

East High Street

East College Street

North Main Street

East Park Street

West Park Street

Aldrup Street

St. Louis Street

East Schwarz Street

Commercial Street

North Kansas Street

South Kansas Street

North Buchanan Street

South Buchanan Street

South Fillmore Street

North Second Street

North Fillmore Street

East Vandalia Street

Chapman Street

Illinois Avenue

Leverett Lane

Wyandotte Street

Hickory Street

Michigan Avenue

Burton Place Creek Street

Columbia Avenue

Kiowa Street

Hoehn Avenue Springer Avenue

Bunn Avenue

Trio Lane

St. Andrews Avenue

Isherwood Avenue

Mill Street

Samuel Drive

Rock Hill Court Brinkman Avenue

Lindley Avenue

Taylor Place

State Street

Voge Avenue

Shell Lane

Home Avenue

Halleck Avenue Frederick Street

Ridge Court

North Fillmore Street

Adams Street Orchard Street

Gremer Avenue

Water Street

Prickett Avenue Seminole Street

