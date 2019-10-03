The City of Edwardsville Water Division is Conducting the Annual Hydrant Flushing Program .
As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Division will be flushing water hydrant s. This program began on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and will continue with Route 4, 5, & 6 next week.
The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 692-7535.
Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.
This annual maintenance program is very imported. It helps to ensure the delivery of high-quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.
East Union Street
Klein Street
North Main Street
Payne Street
Arcadia Street
North Buchanan Street
Highland Street
Douglas Avenue
Hanser Street
Cass Avenue
Wynona Street
Briggs Street
East Dunn Street
Abner Place
East High Street
East College Street
North Main Street
East Park Street
West Park Street
Aldrup Street
St. Louis Street
East Schwarz Street
Commercial Street
North Kansas Street
South Kansas Street
North Buchanan Street
South Buchanan Street
South Fillmore Street
North Second Street
North Fillmore Street
East Vandalia Street
Chapman Street
Illinois Avenue
Leverett Lane
Wyandotte Street
Hickory Street
Michigan Avenue
Burton Place Creek Street
Columbia Avenue
Kiowa Street
Hoehn Avenue Springer Avenue
Bunn Avenue
Trio Lane
St. Andrews Avenue
Isherwood Avenue
Mill Street
Samuel Drive
Rock Hill Court Brinkman Avenue
Lindley Avenue
Taylor Place
State Street
Voge Avenue
Shell Lane
Home Avenue
Halleck Avenue Frederick Street
Ridge Court
North Fillmore Street
Adams Street Orchard Street
Gremer Avenue
Water Street
Prickett Avenue Seminole Street
