ALTON - New York Pastor Timothy Keller of Redeemer Presbyterian Church is known around the world for his famous quotes. One is “He is a Light for us when all other lights go out.” With that theme in mind, The Bridge Church will once again have its treasured “Candlelight Vigil Service” this weekend. The special Sunday night Christmas Candlelight Service is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Bridge Church at 504 E. 12th St. in Alton. The service will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Pastor Stephen Helfrich of The Bridge Church said the Candlelight Vigil Service and Easter Service are two of his favorites of the entire year for his congregation.

Pastor Helfrich again expects a large attendance and says those who wish to be there should arrive early. He also wanted to commend Riverbender.com for streaming the service live, and for those who can’t attend to watch it on the website at this link.

The pastor said the candlelight service incorporates the candles more for the final song of the night when those in attendance sing “Silent Night.”

“It climaxes with the candles and ‘Silent Night,’” Helfrich said. “We have a lot of music and choir parts and a few kids also singing. We have some scripture readings as well. We really feel we are on the other side of the COVID Pandemic and we usually have up to 300 people attending.”

