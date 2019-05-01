



BETHALTO - The Brick Hall at 212 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto has become a strong business force as a performance and event venue, a wedding venue and restaurant.

The Brick Hall opened to the public in December 2018. Ross and Dawn Laux, owners of the Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, purchased the building next door with a goal to fulfill their visions of a boutique style event venue.

“We want to provide a local event space to accommodate the celebrations in our community,” Ross said. “As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide top quality service and amenities and offer those at an affordable price.”

Ross and Dawn Laux are the owner/manager combination for the business; Chloe Jennings is the assistant manager.

“If you join us in the Brickhouse, you continue to benefit from our weekly food and drink specials,” Ross said. “We continue to offer specialized off-the-menu options that drive our customer palates in new directions. The Brick Hall event space offers a modern decor with room for personal touches. We pride ourselves on our accommodating spirit putting the customer in the driver’s seat for their event.

“Details are always managed in advance of the event; when our customers enter the event space, they feel at ease and can expect success. The customer is our top priority, and we will continue to drive to be the best in our delivery.”

Ross and Dawn said they could not thank the community and patrons enough for the success they have had with the Brick Hall.

“Our journey over the last four years has been a tremendous learning experience and we value the patience and persistence of our customers,” the couple said in a statement. “The majority of our success lies in the hands of our patrons sharing experiences with friends and utilizing our restaurant, bar and event space as their 'gathering spot.' Customer feedback allows us to build and grow what we offer in alignment with the wants and needs of the community.



“Since opening the Brick Hall in December, we have had an outpouring of interest and consistent bookings for private events. Our public hours offer a local spot to catch a game, gather with family and friends, and enjoy the slots. Our customers are our family.”

Contact the Brick Hall at (618) 600-2332 or view the website at www.brickhallvenue.com.

Email: laux.thebrickhall@gmail.com

Like the Facebook page: The Brick Hall

