PEARL HARBOR – The Battleship Missouri Memorial is honored to unveil a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to express their deepest gratitude to the people of the State of Missouri for their continuous and generous contributions that has helped ignite the restoration of America’s last battleship. The custom, hand-crafted plaque is displayed on the side of Gun Turret 1 for all visitors to see and was made from teak to symbolize the restoration efforts of the teak deck that adorns the entire battleship.

Over the past four years, the people of the State of Missouri have generously supported the Mighty Mo by providing $388,000 in funds and has been a key partner in leading the efforts in preserving this monumental piece of history. Specifically, the State of Missouri's donations have gone directly to restoring the teak deck in need of extensive repair due to wear and tear over several decades. This substantial restoration project requires hundreds of man-hours and thousands of dollars in custom materials to complete.

The teak deck is the foundation of the USS Missouri and is a restoration priority. The USS Missouri Memorial Association launched the "All Hands on Deck!" Capital Campaign this year to help offset teak restoration expenses. The generous response from our community of local, national, and global donors and members has generated significant financial support for this endeavor.

"This is an important, ongoing project that would not be possible without the support of the community and partners like the State of Missouri," said, Mike Carr, president & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association and immediate past president of the Historic Naval Ships Association. "The Battleship Missouri Memorial is eternally grateful for the continuous support and is hopeful the "All Hands on Deck!" Capital Campaign will help generate the assistance needed to complete the restoration."

The Mighty Mo continues to draw in visitors from all around the world and is one of Pearl Harbor’s most popular exhibits due to the historic moments that took place onboard. It is more than just a battleship, but a symbol of freedom and peace that should be preserved for future generations to experience firsthand.

“A few years ago, I had the honor of touring the USS Missouri and witnessing the living history of the Mighty Mo, a truly emblematic representation of American freedom and exceptionalism,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate the efforts of the USS Missouri Memorial Association and its partners to preserve America’s last battleship. The State of Missouri is beyond proud to support the restoration and care of the Mighty Mo so that her story can continue to be not only told but seen.”

"The USS Missouri played a pivotal role in American history, from WWII, through the Cold War, and beyond. Missourians are proud of the legacy and heartily support the preservation of America’s last battleship," said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. "I am grateful for the efforts of the USS Missouri Memorial Association to oversee the care of the Mighty Mo and all of the support to restore this monumental piece of history.”

You can help honor the memory and sacrifice of all those who have served onboard the USS Missouri and continue their legacy by restoring this significant piece of history. For more information on the USS Missouri Memorial Association’s “All Hands on Deck!” Capital Campaign and how to get involved, please visit USSMissouri.org/donate.

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 9-million visitors from around the world with a compelling tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit?USSMissouri.org.

The USS Missouri Memorial Association is dedicated to preserving the Battleship Missouri and sharing her story and place in history. For information or reservations visit USSMissouri.org.

