BETHALTO - The American Traveling Tribute Wall (Vietnam Wall) arrived in Bethalto on Thursday, one day prior to the start of Labor Day activities.

The Tribute Wall was escorted on Thursday by several municipal agencies police, fire, EMA and the Patriot Guard. The staging site will be at Parkside Elementary. The convoy went from the Bethalto Airport to Parkside Elementary in Bethalto. Several residents lined the street with flags as the convoy passed.

The wall is 400 feet x 200 feet and is an 80 percent replica. A static display of military vehicles and associated equipment will be available from Friday through Monday of that weekend.

The Saturday, Aug. 31, Military March will be a huge part of the affair honoring all active duty and veterans from all branches and ERA’s. The lineup includes the Great Rivers Fife and Drum Corp, American Legion, VFW, Gold Star Spouses, Junior ROTC, CAP, Color Guards, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, current GWOT Veterans, Air Force Band and Bugler For Taps. A flyover will be conducted by WW II Stearman Aircraft and T-6 Texan.

