ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club has announced its players of the week for week 1 of the high school football season.

Offensive Line of the Week is the East Alton Wood River Oilers. The line is made up of Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia, Caleb Yarborough, and Damien Wiseman. They had 257 yards and 24 points scored.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Offensive Back of the week is Brody Newberry of the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. He had 22 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensive Lineman of the Week is Antonio Clanton Jr. of the Alton Redbirds. He had 11 line tackles.

Defensive Back of the Week is Keaton Loewen of the Civic Memorial Eagles. He had 2 solo tackles.

More like this:

Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month: Zach Cohn Captains Edwardsville Hockey Team To Another MVCHA Class 2A Title
Mar 17, 2025
Explorers Score 10 Unanswered For 14-4 Win Over Piasa Birds
Mar 24, 2025
“Locked In” Griffins Complete Conference Sweep Over Marquette
Mar 27, 2025
St. Louis City Set For Reunion With Their First Ever Head Coach
Mar 21, 2025
Cahokia Native Vashanti Reynolds Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
4 days ago

 