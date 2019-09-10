ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club has announced its players of the week for week 1 of the high school football season.

Offensive Line of the Week is the East Alton Wood River Oilers. The line is made up of Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia, Caleb Yarborough, and Damien Wiseman. They had 257 yards and 24 points scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

Offensive Back of the week is Brody Newberry of the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. He had 22 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensive Lineman of the Week is Antonio Clanton Jr. of the Alton Redbirds. He had 11 line tackles.

Defensive Back of the Week is Keaton Loewen of the Civic Memorial Eagles. He had 2 solo tackles.

More like this: