ALTON - The CBD Kratom store at 2811 Homer Adams Parkway next to Schnucks is presently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the owners wanted to stress online orders are still being taken and two stores are open in St. Louis. A free hand sanitizer is added to every online order and there is free shipping for any order over $35.

CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana). While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant. Kratom is a tropical tree (Mitragyna speciosa) native to Southeast Asia, with leaves.

David Palatnik and Dafna Revah - husband and wife owners of more than 30 stores across the country - including an Alton location at 2801 Homer Adams Parkway - said the demand for CBD and Kratom products remained steady even shortly after the coronavirus pandemic started to hit in the region. The couple are excited to reopen their store in Alton when the coronavirus social distancing order and order to small businesses is changed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Palatnik said he is hopeful the restrictions may be altered by the end of May.

“I hope they will let small businesses like ours to reopen,” Palatnik said. “If the social distancing is done, the number will reduce and they will ease the rules. Alton would be one of our first stores open because it is kind of remote compared to the other ones. We had good sales in Alton before and anticipate they will be again when we reopen.”

Palatnik said he will let the public know as soon as the Alton store does reopen its doors.

CBD Kratom has stores open in St. Louis if someone visits the CBD Kratom store or order, check out the website at https://cbdkratomshops.com/

More like this: