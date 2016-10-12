EDWARDSVILLE – Members of the Partnership for Community Health’s Obesity and Air Quality Committees will present the 6th annual Fall Health Forum, The Air We Breathe, the Food We Eat from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Caseyville Community Center in Caseyville, Illinois.

Madison County Board Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said the forum will bring together multiple agencies to address a necessary topic area for the region.

“Madison County is dedicated to the health of our residents in every area, from the food they’re eating to the environment around them,” Dunstan said. “By continuing to have more conversations and make more improvements in these areas, we are keeping the door open to keep improving the environment and the health of our citizens.”

Municipal leaders and staff, elected officials, the public health sector, schools, food service, non-profit agencies, city planners and the general public are invited for a free sustainability and health-themed dialogue focusing on how the food we eat impacts not only our health, but also regional air quality. The forum will connect the dots between obesity, nutrition, air quality and the environment. Topics will include:

Reducing Food Waste

Nutrition Best Practices in Schools

Engaging the Community in Local & Healthy Food Options

Addressing Food Access

Local Solutions

Participation in the forum is free and lunch is provided, however registration is required as a limited number of seats are available. Register at: www.Health_Forum.eventbrite.com.

The forum is sponsored by Madison County Government’s Health and Planning & Development Departments, Madison County Transit, Make Health Happen Madison County, RideFinders, St. Clair County Health Department, Anderson Hospital, University of Illinois Extension, Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

