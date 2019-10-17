ALTON – The 2nd Annual Community Wide Trunk-or-Treat is gaining momentum as sponsors continue to jump on board. Nearly 25 businesses and non-profit organizations have already registered for the Community Trunk or Treat, which benefits the Riverbender.com Community Center. The event is hosted by Trust Family Auto Sales in cooperation with the Village of Godfrey.

For a $100 donation, businesses or civic organizations can decorate their vehicle or pop-up tent and reserve a parking spot on the lot at Trust Family Auto Sales to distribute candy to children attending the event Sunday, October 27th from 6-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk or tent as well as the best cosutmes for the kids. Sponsors can still join the fun and support the Center by registering at http://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register

Current sponsors include: Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Physical Therapy, PC, Alton Police Department, Atlantis Pools, Chiro One, Enjoy Church, Godfrey Dairy Queen, Hayner Public Library, Jason Harrison/Riverbend Alliance, Greater Alton Junior League, King Air Conditioning/Busch Refrigeration, Life House Church, Mustache March 4PD, Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited, Performance Eyecare, Principia College, River Bend Head Start, State Representative Monica Bristow, WBGZ Radio, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Infinite Aces of Brighton, and Shivers Frozen Custard

The movie Goosebumps2, sponsored by State Representative Monica Bristow, will be shown on a large inflatable outdoor screen provided by the Village of Godfrey. There will also be a bounce house obstacle course and T Mo’s Tacos will provide eats. Last year, more than 1,400 people attended the event. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be there to help with traffic and maintain safety for all guests.

Children who attend in costume and visit the photo booth will appear in the popular Facebook Costume Contest with prizes awarded to the top vote-getters in different age groups.

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

