Thatha Named OVC Co-Player of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball senior Ajulu Thatha (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week following her performance against Xavier on Sunday. She shares the honor with Southern Indiana's Meredith Riley.
Thatha paced the Cougars with 16 points and added a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench for a double-double. Her double-double marked the fourth of her career and fifth 10+ rebounding effort. The forward also contributed a steal, block, and assist. She shot 4 of 7 from the floor and was 7 for 14 from the free throw line.
Thatha leads the Cougars and is ranked third in the OVC averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.
This is Thatha's first conference-level award of her career and the Cougars' first individual award of the 2022-23 season.
SIUE begins its season-long six game road swing tonight with a contest at Iowa State.
