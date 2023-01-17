BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's basketball Ajulu Thatha (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week following consecutive double-doubles against Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood.

Thursday at Eastern Illinois, Thatha scored a career-high 32 points, the most by an SIUE player since the 2015-16 season. She shot 8-12 from the floor while leading the Cougars with 12 rebounds. She also finished 16-19 at the line, setting a career-best in free throws made.

Saturday, she led SIUE to victory over Lindenwood with her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points while collecting 13 rebounds. Thatha was perfect from the field, shooting 10-10 and 2-2 at the free throw line.

The 6-2 forward leads the OVC in rebounds and double-doubles.

This is Thatha's third and the Cougars' fourth weekly individual award of the 2022-23 season.

SIUE returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 19 vs. Morehead State at First Community Arena.

