BOYS BASKETBALL

JACKSONVILLE CRIMSON CLASSIC

SATURDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 41, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 36: On the final day of the Crimson Classic, Edwardsville used a great defensive effort to win over Glenwood, tying for first with Riverton at 2-1 in the round-robin affair, but won on a tiebreak that gave the Tigers their second straight championship at Jacksonville. Edwardsville won the 2019 tournament, with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 10-7, but the Titans pulled back into a 15-15 tie at halftime. Edwardsville then took a 27-20 lead after three, and Glenwood outscored the Tigers 16-14 in the final quarter, with Edwardsville taking the win and the title.

Spiller led the way for the Tigers with 13 points, while Kloster, Alec Marchetto ad Jordan Bush all had six points each.

Allen and Spiller were both named to the All-Tournament team.

The Tigers are now 2-1 on the season and have their home opener Friday night against Alton in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

RIVERTON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 47: In a very close game throughout, Edwardsville lost a close decision to Riverton at the Jacksonville Crimson Classic on Friday night.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 19-18, only to see Riverton take a 32-30 halftime lead, which became 44-40 after the third quarter. Edwardsville outscored the Hawks 7-6 in the final quarter, but came up short at the end.

Malik Allen led the Tigers with 15 points, while Isayah Kloster had 11 points and Bryce Spiller added 10 points.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

FINAL

LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY (ST. LOUIS) 80, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 48: In the final of the Metro-East Turkey Tip-Off, Lift For Life ran out to an early lead and kept it from wire-to-wire as the Hawks won their second straight Tip-Off over the Knights at Hooks Gym.

LFL held leads of 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 39-22 at halftime and 58-40 after three quarters, outscoring Metro-East 22-8 in the final period.

T.J. Harris led the Knights with 16 points, while Sean Tyus had 13 points, Bennett Briles and Devan Rush each had six points, Jaeden Rush scored five points and Junior Brown had two points.

Rashad Singleton led the Hawks with 17 points, while Lajuan Johnson added 11 points, both Tre Brown and Odis Grissom each had 10 points, Stevie Winston had nine points, Anthony Caldwell, Jr. came up with eight points, Avion Bass scored six points, Torrey Davis had four points, Dennis Olds scored three points and Raheem Thambaden had two points.

LFL is now 4-0 on the year, while Metro-East went to 3-1.

In other games on the final day, Brooklyn Lovejoy defeated Dupo 67-30, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated Marissa-Coulterville 62-59 and Mt. Vernon won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 46-44.

ROCK ISLAND THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLLINSVILLE 64, CHICAGO BROOKS 31: At the Rock Island Thanksgiving tournament, Collinsville led all the way to pick up its first win of the year over Chicago Brooks.

The Kahoks led all the way, holding leads of 12-8, 21-17 and 30-23 after the first three quarters, taking control in the fourth by outscoring the Eagles 24-8.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 13 points, while Tray Swygeart added 12 points, Nick Horras had eight points, both Zack Chambers and Dayton Horras had six points apiece, Matt Clark had four points, Deante Franklin scored three points and Jake Wilkinson had two points.

Brooks is now 1-1 on the year.

COLLINSVILLE 67, CANTON 26: The Kahoks won their second game of the day Saturday evening, having little trouble with Canton in their final game of the tournament.

Collinsville led all the way through, with leads of 15-7, 40-18 and 60-19 after the first three quarters, with both the Kahoks and Little Giants tying the final quarter 7-7.

Swygeart led Collinsville with 18 points, while Wilkinson had 11 points, Nick Horras scored 10 points, Clark had eight points, Dayton Horras came up with five points, Davis, Franklin and Adam Rimar all had four points each, Chambers scored two points and Jamorie Wysinger had a single point.

The Kahoks are now 2-1 on the year, while Canton is now 0-3.

ROCKFORD THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

EAST ST. LOUIS 88, MACHESNEY PARK HARLEM 67: In the first of two games on the day in the Rockford Thanksgiving Tournament, East St. Louis had four players in double figures as the Flyers on the road at Harlem.

The Flyers led all the way through, holding a 23-10 edge after the first quarter, then led 43-33 at halftime and 67-51 after the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 21-16 in the final term.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 31 points, while Robert McCline added 14 points, Demarion Brown scored 13 points, Christian Jones came up with 12 points, Howard Canslor had nine points, Amori Johnson had six points and Daveon Hawkins had three points.

EAST ST. LOUIS 78, ROCKFORD GUILFORD 60: In the Flyers' final game of the tournament, East Side jumped out to an early first quarter lead and didn't look back in their win over host Guilford.

The Flyers took a 20-12 lead after the first quarter, then extended the advantage to 36-20 at halftime, 55-38 after three quarters, then outscored the Vikings in the fourth 23-22 to take their fourth straight win to open the season.

Jones led East Side with 19 points, while Rich added 17, Brown had 12 points, Brian Bess scored nine points, Johnson and McCline each had six points, Canslor had five points, Hawkins scored three points and Mackenly Falconer had a single point.

The Flyers open the season at 4-0.

MULBERRY GROVE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

ST. ELMO 76, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53: In the championship game of the Mulberry Grove tournament, McGivney held a slight lead after the first quarter, but St. Elmo pulled away in the final three quarters to take the win.

The Griffins held a 19-17 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles took a 41-30 advantage at halftime, extended it to 60-44 after three quarters, then outscored McGivney 15-9 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jack Rodgers led the Griffins with 21 points, while Jacob Huber had 10 points, Ashton Mersinger added nine points, Evan Schrage had six points, Ryker Keller, Darren Luchetti and Braden Reichmann all had two points each and Nick Franklin had one point.

The appearance in the final was the first-ever championship game of any kind in the program's history.

The Eagles are now 4-0, while the Griffins go to 3-1.

In two other games involving area teams, in the Waterloo Thanksgiving Tournament, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Valmeyer 78-35, and in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Granite City won over Civic Memorial 58-42.

MORTON THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

BATAVIA 65, EAST ST. LOUIS 55: At the Morton tournament, East St. Louis lost to Batavia in the first of two games on the day for the Flyers.

Jazmine Young East Side with 20 points, while Shakara McCline added 17 points, Mikayla Lee had six points, both Ryale Mosley and Camya Pitts had four points each and Derrica Branch and Janiyah Brown both had two points apiece.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.

EAST ST. LOUIS 41, PEORIA RICHWOODS 36: The Flyers bounced back in their second game to defeat Richwoods to conclude their tournament play.

The Knights held a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, but East Side rallied to take a 17-13 halftime lead, then held a 24-20 lead after three quarters, outscoring Richwoods 17-16 in the final quarter to take the win.

McCline had a big game for East St. Louis, scoring 27 points, while Branch and Young both had four points each, Lamyjah Suggs had three points, Pitts scored two points and LaMyzia Suggs had a single point.

The Flyers are now 2-2 for the season, while the Knights go to 0-2.

In other games involving area teams, at the Litchfield tournament, Piasa Southwestern won over the host Purple Panthers 46-38 and Staunton won over Nokomis 49-44, while at Nashville, Collinsville won over Pinckneyville 56-38 and at Taylorville, Civic Memorial defeated Rochester 41-32.

WRESTLING

TIGERS SWEEP THREE TEAMS IN EDWARDSVILLE DUALS: The Edwardsville wrestling team won all three meets in the Edwardsville Duals Saturday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers defeated Springfield 78-6, Mahomet-Seymour 40-28 and Mattoon 63-15 in their three meets on the day.

Against the Green Wave, the quick pin was recorded by Patrick Sepanski in the 285-pound match at 22 seconds, Jordan Johnson got the quick pin against the Bulldogs at 2:23 in the 160-pound bout and against the Senators, Levi Wilkinson got the quick pin in his 113-pound match at 13 seconds.

The Tigers are now 5-0 for the season.

FRIDAY ROUNDUP



BOYS

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

TRIAD 75, CIVIC MEMORIAL 55: In the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at CM's gym, Triad got out to an early lead and built upon it in defeating the homestanding Eagles.

The Knights led after one quarter 17-8, then took a 40-19 advantage at halftime, then led 57-38 after three quarters, outscoring CM in the final period 18-17.

Ayden Hitt led Triad with 18 points, while Jake Stewart had 13 points, McGrady Noyes had 11 points, Drew Winslow scored 10 points, Donny Becker came up with seven points, Lane Mahnesmith had six points and Brady Coon and Gabe Giacoletto each had five points.

Sam Buckley led the Eagles with 18 points, while Trey Hall had 14 points, Logan Turbyfill had eight points, Jordan Serafini had six points and Adam Ogden scored five points.

Triad is now 1-2 on the season, while CM drops to 0-3.

In the other game on Friday night, Springfield defeated Granite City 61-47

MULBERRY GROVE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 61, COWDEN-HERRICK 48: McGivney won their third straight game to open the season with a win over Cowden-Herrick at the Mulberry Grove tournament.

Darren Luchetti led the Griffins with 16 points, while Jack Rodgers had 13 points, Jacob Huber scored 11 points, Evan Schrage had 10 points, Ashton Mersinger had nine points and Ryker Keller had two points.

McGivney is now 3-0, while the Hornets go to 2-1.

ROCKFORD EAST THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

EAST ST. LOUIS 64, ROCKFORD AUBURN 45: East St. Louis opened their season on the right foot with a win over Rockford Auburn in the first of two games the Flyers played on the day at the Rockford East Thanksgiving tournament.

East Side led all the way through, holding leads of 20-9, 33-27 and 49-36, outscoring the Knights 15-9 in the final quarter.

Macaleab Rich led the Flyers with 17 points, while Demarion Brown added 16 points, Christian Jones scored 10 points, Daveon Hawkins had six points, Howard Canslor had five points, Brian Bess and Mackenley Falconer each had three points and both Curtis Bownes and Amori Johnson each had two points.

Auburn starts their season at 0-1.

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, ROCKFORD EAST 48: The Flyers got big games from both Jones and Rich, who scored 31 and 20 points respectively in helping East Side take their second win of the day over the host E-Rabs.

The Flyers jumped to a 22-10 lead after the first quarter, but saw the lead cut to 25-21 at halftime. Rockford East then took a 38-37 lead after the third quarter, only to see the Flyers outscore the E-Rabs 22-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

Besides Jones and Rich, Brown added five points, while Hawkins scored three points.

East Side starts off the year 2-0, while East is now 0-1.

ROCK ISLAND THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

ROCK ISLAND 75, COLLINSVILLE 63: In Collinsville's season opener, hosts Rock Island pulled away in the fourth quarter to take the win over the Kahoks in their own tournament.

The Rocks led after one quarter 19-11, at halftime 36-28 while Collinsville cut the lead to 47-42 after the third quarter. Rock Island outscored the Kahoks 28-21 for the final margin.

Tray Swygeart led Collinsville with 20 points, while both Devon Davis and Nick Horras each had 12 points, Adam Rimar had eight points, Matt Clark scored five points and Zach Chambers, Dayton Horras and Jake Wilkinson all had two points each.

The Rocks start off 1-0, while the Kahoks are 0-1.

In other games on Friday, at the Trenton Wesclin Thanksgiving tournament, the host Warriors defeated Staunton 65-38 and at the Waterloo tournament, Litchfield defeated Valmeyer 84-55.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 52, HILLSBORO 33: At Taylorville, CM jumped to a quick lead in the opening quarter and had little trouble in defeating Hillsboro.

The Eagles led all the way through, having advantages of 13-3, 30-9 and 42-26 after the first three quarters, with the Hilltoppers winning the fourth quarter 12-5, but CM coming out on top.

Layne Rupert led the Eagles with 14 points, while both Addison Love and Ally Schnarre both had five points, Kennadie Carlock had three points and Sophie Blankenship, Abbigale Schreiber and Meagan White all had two points.

CM is now 4-0, while Hillsboro goes to 3-2.

In other games on the day, East St. Louis opened its season with a split at the Morton Thanksgiving tournament, defeating Champaign Central 69-37, then losing to the host Potters 61-45. In the Litchfield Thanksgiving tournament, Carlyle nipped Staunton 53-52.

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 50 (2OT): Jaeden Rush's clutch basket in the final minute of the second overtime proved to be the difference as Metro-East won over Mater Dei in double overtime in the final game of the night at Hooks Gym.

Mater Dei led at the end of the first quarter 12-10, then led at halftime 27-26, but Metro-East came back to tie the game 38-38 after three quarters, and the game remained tied at the end of regulation 42-42. The first overtime ended up in a 48-48 stalemate, with Metro-East outscoring Mater Dei 7-2 in the second overtime to take their third straight win.

Jaeden Rush led the way for Metro-East with 13 points, while Devan Rush added 12 points, T.J. Harris scored 11 points, Bennett Briles had eight points, Jeremiah Neal came up with seven points, Sean Tyus had three points and Rodrick Holmes scored a single point.

Jacob Patton had a big game for Mater Dei with 25 points, while Dalton Markus had 12 points, Cole Peppenhorst scored 10 points and Landon Albers had three points.

Metro-East is now 3-0, while Mater Dei goes to 2-1.

In the other games played Wednesday night, 2019 defending champion St. Louis Lift For Life Academy defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 67-45, Marissa-Coulterville won over Brooklyn Lovejoy 52-44 and Mt. Vernon defeated Dupo 62-14.

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

HAZELWOOD EAST 47, ALTON 44: Hazelwood East took the win over the host Redbirds in both teams' season opener in the Alton Tip-Off Classic in a tight, nip-and-tuck affair at the Redbirds Nest.

Adrian Elliott led the Redbirds with 10 points, with Roger Elliott scoring nine points, Ihzel Brown, Kam Burnett and Blake Hall all had four points each, Jeremiah Van Zandt had three points and Hassani Elliott had a single point.

The Spartans start off the season 1-0, while the Redbirds are 0-1.

In the two other games in the Tip-Off Classic, Belleville East won over Bishop DuBourg Catholic of St. Louis 72-64, while O'Fallon defeated Confluence Academy of St. Louis 66-64.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 55, TRIAD 48: Granite City won its second straight game of the season in defeating Triad in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite's Memorial Gym.

McGrady Noyes led the Knights with 12 points, while Ayden Hitt added 10 points, Gabe Giacaletto had eight points, Donny Becker came up with seven, Drew Winslow had five points, Jake Stewart scored four points and Lane Mahnesmith had two points.

The Warriors are now 2-0, while the Knight go to 0-2.

In another game involving an area team, Mascoutah won over Staunton 57-18 in the Trenton Wesclin Thanksgiving Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT SERIES AT O'FALLON

EDWARDSVILLE 61, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 33: Senior forward Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 25 points as the Tigers defeated Mater Dei in the Southern Illinois Shootout series at the OTHS Panther Dome in O'Fallon.

The Tigers led 16-6 after the first quarter, 35-17 at the half and 50-26 after three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the final quarter 11-7.

Besides Harris, Elle Evans added 14 points for Edwardsville, while Kaitlyn Morningstar and Macy Silvey each had six points, Zay Hoover had four points and Emma Garner, Ashlyn Hauk and Ellie Neath all had two points each.

Kailynn Kruep led the Knights with 12 points, with Alyssa Koerkenmeier scoring seven points, Madison Eversgerd, Alexis Kampwerth and Avery Trame had three points each, Maris Zurliene had two points and Emma Eversgerd had one point.

The Tigers are now 2-0, while Mater Dei goes to 2-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, BELLEVILLE WEST 46: In the first of two games on the day, Marquette held a 38-29 halftime lead on Belleville West and held on to win at the Panther Dome.

The Maroons held an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Explorers came back to take the 38-29 halftime advantage, then led 46-33 after three quarters before West outscored Marquette in the fourth quarter 13-8, with Marquette taking the win.

Jillian Nelson led the Explorers with 15 points, while both Alyssa Powell and Chloe White each scored 12 points, Nia Ballinger and Laura Hewitt both had five points apiece, Kamryn Fandrey and Haley Rodgers had two points each and Hayley Porter had a single point.

Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the Maroons with 10 points, while Jalynn Rook had nine points, Ja'Mya Company scored eight points, Maliah Sparks and Lamiya Terrell each had seven points, Amari Mason had three points and M'Riya Johnson scored two points.

West in now 1-2 on the season.

O'FALLON 67, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37: In the Explorers' second game, O'Fallon jumped out to a 23-7 first quarter lead and didn't look back in going on to the win over Marquette.

The Panthers led 23-7 after one quarter, 44-12 at halftime and 64-28 after three quarters, with the Explorers outscoring O'Fallon in the final quarter 11-3.

Ballinger and Powell led Marquette with six points each, while Olivia Kratschmer and Rodgers had five points each, Nelson scored four points, Megan Meyer, Porter and White had three points apiece and Fandrey scored two points.

The Panthers were led by Zsana Hawkins with 18 points, with Klaire Keel scoring 12, Malia Robertson had eight points, Laylah Jackson had seven points, Carolyn Foster came up with six points, Shannon Dowell had five points, Rhylea Johnson had three points and D'Myjah Bolds, Danielle Newman, Harmoni Tart and Ma'Chilah Vinson all had two points each.

The Panthers improved to 5-0, while the Explorers are now 3-2.

In other games played in the Shootout, the Panthers won over Hazelwood Central 71-31, Belleville East defeated Central 37-22 and St. Louis Vashon nipped the Maroons 39-37.

WRESTLING

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN SEASON DEBUT: The Edwardsville wrestling team took a pair of wins in a triangular meet on Tuesday, winning over Metro-East Lutheran 78-6 and Clayton 78-3 at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena in the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers fastest pin against the Knights was Levi Wilkinson at 106, who only needed eight seconds to record the fall, while Chad Gray was the Knights' only winner in the meet, getting a pinfall at 4:27 in the 170-pound bout.

Ryan Smith had the fastest pin against the Greyhounds, taking the 160-pound match at 18 seconds.

In addition, the Tigers' girls wrestling team made its debut, taking three of four matches against the Greyhounds, with Madison Aldredge getting the fastest pin in the 132-pound match at 1:04.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 66, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 53: Metro-East led all the way through in getting their second straight win in their Turkey Tip-Off Tournament game, defeating Brooklyn Lovejoy at Hooks Gym.

The Knights led from start to finish, with leads of 21-13, 31-23 and 48-34 after the first three quarters, with the Wildcats outscoring Metro-East 19-18 in the final quarter for the final 66-53 score.

Bennett Briles again led the Knights, this time with 20 points, while Jaeden Rush scored 14 points, Devan Rush had seven points, Jeremiah Neal scored six points, T.J. Harris had five points, Junior Brown, Rodrick Holmes, Landon Tindall and Sean Tyus all had three points each and Marcus Gerling had two points.

Shantez Holliday led Lovejoy with 19 points, while Jamal Brown added 16 points, Jeremy McLorn had six points, Michael McCallum scored five points, Birlwind Reed had four points and Jamal Simmons had three points.

The Knights are now 2-0, while the Wildcats drop to 0-2.

In other games of the tournament's second day, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Marissa-Coulterville 65-40, it was Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis defeating Mt. Vernon 64-63 and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated Dupo 66-32.

TRENTON WESCLIN THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLUMBIA 71, STAUNTON 31: Cayden Silvester led Staunton with 18 points, but it was Columbia, behind Dylan Murphy's 27 points, who got the win in the Wesclin Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Eagles led all the way through, with leads of 13-7, 35-18 and 55-31 after the first three quarters, with Columbia outscoring the Bulldogs 16-0 in the final quarter.

Besides Silvester's 18 points, Staunton got six points from Braden Buffington, five points from Brady Gillen and two points from Sam Best.

Outside of Murphy, the Eagles had 10 points from Sam Donald, while Glenn Powers added nine points, Brady Hemminghaus had eight points, Jack Steckler came up with seven points, Dominic Voegele had four points and both Ethan Hogan and Hayes Van Breusegen each had three points.

The Eagles start off their season 1-0, while the Bulldogs are now 0-2.

In the only other game of the night at Wesclin, Nashville won over the host Warriors 53-39.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

SPRINGFIELD 49, TRIAD 48: Drew Winslow led Triad with 14 points and both Ayden Hitt and McGrady Noyes each scored 11 points, but Springfield got by the Knights in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights and Senators were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, 27-27 at halftime and 41-41 at the end of the third, setting up a tight fourth quarter won by Springfield 8-7 that allowed the Senators to pull out the win.

Outside of top three for Triad, Gabe Giacoletto had five points, Donny Becker scored three points and both Lane Mahnesmith and Jake Stewart had two points apiece.

Springfield is now 2-0, while the Knights open their season 0-1.

In another game in the tournament, Taylorville won at Civic Memorial 49-38.

WATERLOO THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

FREEBURG 78, VALMEYER 32: In both teams' season opener at the Waterloo Thanksgiving Tournament, Freeburg jumped to a 28-8 first quarter lead and didn't look back in defeating Valmeyer.

The Midgets led from wire-to-wire, with leads of 28-8, 39-19 and 61-16 after the first three quarters, but the Pirates outscored Freeburg 8-7 in the final period.

Harry Miller led Valmeyer with 12 points, while Jordan McSchooler had seven points, Elijah Miller added five points, both Aiden Crossen and Vincent Oggero each had three points and Landon Roy had two points.

The Midgets open their season 1-0, while the Pirates start off 0-1.

REGULAR SEASON

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 62, RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY 16: MVCS stretched its season-opening winning streak to three with a win on the road at Rivers Of Life Christian in Granite City.

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, with scores of 28-3, 42-3 and 59-4 after the first three quarters, with ROL outscoring MVCS 12-6 in the final quarter.

Tommy and Joey Kunz led the Warriors with 14 points each, while Cameron Golike scored 13 points, Drew Gaworski had seven points, both John Kunz and Peyton Wright had six points and Shayden Stafford had two points.

KeShon Bond led ROL with eight points.

The Warriors are now 3-0 to start the year, and next play Providence Christian next Tuesday, Nov. 30 at home in a 6:30 p.m. start.

In the only other area game, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Patoka 64-46 at the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 41, CARLINVILLE 31: Northwestern pulled away in the second half, outscoring Carlinville 29-19 to take the win at Carlinville's Big House.

The Tigers led after one quarter 10-9, but the Cavaliers came back to tie the game at halftime 12-12. Northwestern pulled ahead after three quarters 23-19, then outscored Carlinville 18-12 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jill Slayton led the Cavvies with 11 points, while Isabella Tiburzi had 10 points, Lillie Reels scored five points, Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser both had two points and Karly Tipps had a single point.

Kylie Kinser led the Tigers with 15 points, while Torrie McAdams added 10 points, Jealee Clark had nine points and Alex Pohlman scored seven points.

Northwestern is now 1-1, while Carlinville goes to 1-3.

TRIAD 44, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 28: Triad only led by a point after the first quarter, but pulled away in the second to take the win over Althoff at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights had a 7-6 lead over the Crusaders after the first quarter, but Triad then took a 21-12 halftime lead, extended it to 34-22 after three quarters, then outscored Althoff 10-7 in the final quarter.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led Triad with 18 points, while Reagan Chigas added 11 points, Kendall Chigas had seven points, Sami Hartoin added six points and Kathryn Weber came up with two points.

The Knights are now 3-1, while the Crusaders drop to 0-5.

JERSEY 49, COLUMBIA 40: Jersey outscored Columbia in the final quarter 18-10 to pull away and win their home opener at Havens Gym.

The Eagles and Panthers were tied 9-9 after the first quarter, with Jersey taking a 21-17 lead at halftime, but Columbia cut the lead to 31-30 after the third quarter. The Panthers then outscored the Eagles by the 18-10 margin to create the final score.

Tessa Crawford had a big game for Jersey with 26 points, while Carly Daniels added seven points, Cate Breden, Kari Krueger and Avery Reeder all had four points, Elise Noble added three points and Bria Tuttle had a single point.

Jordan Holten led Columbia with 12 points, with Karsen Jany adding nine points, Taylor Holten and Alexa Hildebrand each had eight points and Emily Holmes came up with three points.

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 48, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 38: Rivers Of Life outscored MVCS 31-15 in the middle two quarters to go on to a win over the Warriors at ROL's gym in Granite City.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 10-6, but ROL took a 26-20 lead at halftime, then stretched it out to 37-25 after three quarters, with MVCS winning the fourth quarter 13-11 for the final 48-38 margin.

Anna Gaworski led the Warriors with 18 points, while Audrey Crowe added 11 points, McKinzie Wright scored five points and both Jessie Huels and Shelly Stafford each had two points.

The Warriors are now 1-2 on the year, and host Providence Christian next Tuesday, Nov. 30 in a 5 p.m. tip-off.

In other games involving area clubs, at the Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament, Carlyle won over Piasa Southwestern 58-31 and at the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Hornets defeated Collinsville 55-41.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

