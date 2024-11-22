ALTON - Tabitha Craig-Robinson and Dan Robinson, owners of Tab's Cafe in Alton, are preparing to serve a Thanksgiving meal and trimmings to individuals in need on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. The restaurant is closed that day to provide a turkey dinner, complete with dessert, to 80 selected individuals from the Salvation Army.

Anyone who receives the meal will have to go through the Salvation Army for tickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

The meal service will begin at noon and run until 5 p.m., with guests divided into groups of 20 for hourly servings. Each hour will accommodate a new group, ensuring that all attendees receive a warm meal. Tickets for the event can be obtained from the Salvation Army, which began distributing them earlier this week.

David Thomason, a friend of the Robinsons, praised their initiative. "This is the only restaurant business in the Alton area doing this, I think," he said. "I think it is amazing. They are going to do this at Christmas time, too."

While tickets for the event are limited, some are still available. Attendees must present a ticket to gain entry, as the Robinsons aim to ensure a smooth and organized service for all guests.

More like this: