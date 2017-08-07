EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville High School announced Monday that it recently partnered with the Anderson Software’s P3Campus mobile app, to provide a seamless and efficient way for students, staff, and community members to offer information to help prevent tragedy and bring mental health needs to light.

Through the use of the “Alliance Text-a-Tip” program, Edwardsville High School students will be able to report a wide range of concerns, from mental health issues to threats of violence, all while remaining anonymous, Sergeant Matt Breihan of the Edwardsville Police Department said. He said the app also allows students to attach photos, screenshots, videos, documents or audio recording to their reports, in addition to engaging in two-way dialogue with a real person.

Members of the Edwardsville Police Department School Resource Officer Program, EHS school administrators, and mental health professionals will work together to ensure every student’s needs are met.

Article continues after sponsor message

Due to the annual fee and startup cost of the program, Breihan, sought out donations to help alleviate some of the expense from the school district and the police department. Re/Max Alliance associates Randy and Kathy Malawy of Glen Carbon, met with Sergeant Breihan and recognized this program would be a benefit to the community by making is safer and providing a different avenue of communication to help those students in need.

Knowing they would need help in raising funds, Randy and Kathy Malawy, along with Re/Max Alliance owners Rick and Tammy Owens, reached out to their fellow Re/Max Alliance associates for assistance. Numerous associates of the Re/Max Alliance team from various communities provided personal contributions and fully funded the program, thereby creating the first ever “Alliance Text-a-Tip” program for the Edwardsville High School.

Members of Re/Max Alliance will present a check for the program to the Edwardsville Police Department and EHS administrators at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

More like this: