Sylvan Learning offers simple suggestions to help students prepare for college admissions tests

In today’s competitive college admissions environment, doing well enough on the SAT™ and ACT™ may seem a daunting task. But with some work, and the right preparation and practice, you can demystify these tests and turn in your score best scores. Sylvan Learning, offers the following three-step approach - the 3 Ps - Pace, Prepare, Practice - that will make it happen.

Pace

Even though it’s still four years off, you should begin to prepare for college admissions as soon as you enter high school. This is the time to begin laying the foundation for the math, science and language skills you will need to get into college - and to succeed once you are admitted.

Pace yourself along the way. Don’t wait until junior or senior year of high school to suddenly realize you should have done more as a freshman and sophomore, like taking those honors and AP classes that college admissions offices like to see on transcripts.

Take your PSAT and any appropriate SAT Subject Tests in your in sophomore year. In junior year, explore colleges, learn about financial aid and take more subject tests as needed. This is also the time to take the SAT and/or ACT - twice - once in the fall and once in the spring. Make college visits in the spring and summer. If necessary, retake the SAT or ACT at the beginning of senior year.

Prepare

Use Your Guidance Counselor

Many students don’t make adequate use of their school’s academic guidance office. Throughout your high school career, counselors can tell you all you need to know about college and SAT and ACT admissions tests, as well as give you expert advice on which classes to take to reach your goals.

Furthermore, the better your guidance counselors get to know you during your high school career, the better they will be able to help you identify, prepare for and gain admission to the college that best matches your needs, interests and skills.

Research. Target Colleges

Most colleges accept both the ACT and the SAT, but be aware that some of your targeted schools may accept only one of them, or strongly prefer one over the other.

Before you take admission tests, it’s important to collect as much information as you can on the colleges you are interested in to see which test they prefer, and how they use it in conjunction with other factors such as GPA, extracurricular activities and work experience. Do this early enough to allow yourself time to prepare for and take both tests if you decide to do so.

Practice

Know Your Test

Take practice tests to gain an understanding of how the tests work and how they are structured. Sylvan offers a Free practice ACT or SAT! Try them out to see which one best fits you as a student/test taker.

